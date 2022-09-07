Bright weather through the end of the workweek

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Now that the previous low pressure system and lingering moisture have left Mid-Michigan, we’re in for plenty of sun the rest of this workweek, along with clear skies at night. Fog resides this morning, and should also reside Thursday morning. Rain chances don’t make a return until the weekend, but most activity is focused on Sunday, then lingering into the beginning of next workweek.

Today

As you head to the bus stop or hit the roads for your morning drive, there is patchy fog setting up. The areas most prone to seeing this will be where we have wide-open fields/farmland and low-lying areas. Some fog may be able to drift over roadways, so keep in mind that you may have to slow down in a few spots. Otherwise, plenty of sun should have the fog finishing lifting during the 9 AM hour. The sun continues for the rest of the day, and will cause temperatures to increase even more compared to Tuesday. Expect highs ranging from 77 to 80 across the Tri-Cities, around 80 degrees in Flint, with 78 to 79 for the Thumb, northern, and western counties. Wind speeds will be light at 5 to 10 mph out of the north.

Wednesday will be warmer than Tuesday. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be clear again tonight, so when factoring in a light and variable wind with lows back to around 52 degrees, patchy fog is quite likely for the Thursday morning drive and bus stop. Our northern tier should be able to drop into the upper 40s by daybreak Thursday.

Wednesday night should see lows just on either side of 50 degrees. (WNEM)

Thursday

Expect a repeat of Wednesday with patchy fog in the morning, sunshine lifting it by 10 PM, then more sun the rest of the day. Highs will reach to around 80 degrees, with the wind also staying light and variable during the daytime. It will be a pleasant day, though the lack of wind may make it feel slightly warm if you’re out in direct sunlight! Overall, it will be a perfect day to get any work or chores done outside.

Thursday will also see an increase in temperatures. (WNEM)

Weekend Rain Chances

While still early, rain chances this weekend have been looking more sparse during the day Saturday, with Sunday the day better on track to see more scattered showers. Saturday will see sun in the morning, clouds increase through the day ahead of the low. Isolated showers or a few thunderstorms are possible in the evening, though the majority of the daytime is dry.

An early look at the shower potential Sunday. (WNEM)

More showers should pick up Saturday night, then continue in a scattered fashion into Sunday. There are signals this low may cut-off (meaning it becomes separated from the jet stream). This makes the low slow-moving, so shower chances remain scattered into Monday and Tuesday. There is still time for this forecast to evolve, so be sure to check back in the 7-Day Forecast to see where rain chances stand!

