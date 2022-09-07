Burton Police trying to identify suspect after bomb threat at elementary school

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are trying to identify the suspect who called a bomb threat into an elementary school.

Dillon Elementary School’s front office received a bomb threat phone call about 8:47 a.m. Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, according to Burton Police Chief Brian Ross.

The school district’s administration building in Flint Township also received a threatening call about the same time, Ross said.

Dillon Elementary School was evacuated while the Burton Police Department searched the school with help from Genesee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 teams.

Authorities did not find any device during the search. Classes resumed about 10:30 a.m.

At this time, police do not believe the threat was credible. Burton Police are still working to identify the suspect.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.