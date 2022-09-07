Christmas lovers need apply: Bronner’s holding job fair

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – Bronner’s in Frankenmuth is seeking its own elves to keep things running smoothly this holiday season.

That job fair is Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be on-the-spot interviews in the program center for a variety of part-time seasonal positions.

Wages start at $13 an hour but rise to $19.50 an hour for Saturday evenings and Sundays. There will be options to work four, six or eight-hour shifts for both day and night positions.

“We just want them to come in, we want to learn a little bit about them, what it is they’re looking for,” Bronner’s Personnel Manager Crissy Dutcher said. “We want to make sure it’s a good fit for what we have.”

Bronner's is recruiting people to spread Christmas cheer

And Dutcher hopes prospective employees find a good fit for them as well.

“What we’re really looking to fill would be our check out areas, cashiers, packers, of course, salesclerks,” Dutcher said. “We’re still looking for staff for our north building which is like our shipping area.”

Dutcher said, even though the pandemic slowed things down, they are optimistic for this year.

“It’s been a little harder to get people, we probably aren’t seeing as many applications as what we would like to see this time of year but, for the most part, this year I feel has been better than the last two years,” Dutcher said.

Bronner’s only requirements are to be 16-years old or older and be ready to spread some Christmas cheer.

“Part of being a Bronner’s employee is being a part of making those special memories for people or helping them create those special memories,” Dutcher said. “So, I think it’s important the kind of people we hire are people that want to be a part of a feel-good situation.”

If you are unable to make the job fair Wednesday, you can apply at any time by going to www.bronners.com/employment.

