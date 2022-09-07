Flint physician: annual COVID-19 shots are likely

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – With the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots rolling out nationwide, some are wondering whether COVID shots will become a yearly vaccine like the flu shot.

Flint physician Dr. Bobby Mukkamala believes it’s likely.

“It’s not just to protect ourselves,” Mukkamala said. “It’s to protect the people around us.”

This possibility of a yearly COVID shot was acknowledged today as the White House Covid Response Team discussed Moderna’s and Pfizer’s reformulated vaccines for people as young as 12.

They target the original strain of coronavirus and the subvariants causing most of the current infections.

“The new vaccine stimulates anti-bodies that they can then bind to the, the newer form of the virus,” Mukkamala said.

Talk of yearly COVID shots shows federal health officials believe the coronavirus will be around for the foreseeable future.

“When we start to think about COVID in the same way that okay, here’s a virus that’s going to be with us, it’s going to change a little bit every year and, therefore, the new updated shot for the COVID virus just like we do for the flu virus is something that people will be accustomed to.”

Mukkamala acknowledges there are many who oppose getting a COVID shot, nevertheless a yearly one.

“We’ve seen this already that people sort of have an approach sometimes where they say, you know what, it’s not as bad as people are saying, it’s not likely to make me sick,” Mukkamala said. “Therefore, I’ll just kind of, you know, get the new infection and I’ll get the immunity that way.”

Federal officials said, by the end of this week, 90 percent of Americans will be within a five-mile radius of the new reformulated vaccines.

