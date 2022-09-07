Hemlock Semiconductor’s $375M investment to bring 170 jobs to area

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An infrastructure project will bring a $375 million investment from Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC) to Thomas Township, creating 170 jobs.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced their support for the project on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

It will allow HSC to modernize and expand operations in Michigan, and meet the increasing global demand for hyper-pure polysilicon in the semiconductor and solar industries.

“Hemlock Semiconductor’s investments in Michigan will help bring the semiconductor supply chain from China to Michigan and create more good-paying jobs in the Saginaw region,” Whitmer said. “Thanks to HSC’s continued investment in our state – which spans decades – Michigan will keep competing for and winning investments over other states up and down the high-tech manufacturing supply chain for chips and solar panels. The impact of this investment will be felt around the state for decades and continue our economic momentum as we build the future of this transformational industry right here in Michigan. I will work with anyone and compete with everyone to win investments in Michigan.”

Founded in Hemlock in 1961, Hemlock Semiconductor Operations is one of the longest operating manufacturers of polysilicon in the world and is still the largest producer of high-purity polysilicon in the U.S.

To support the expansions, Thomas Township received Michigan Strategic Fund’s approval for a $27 million Strategic Site Readiness Program grant. The grant will be funded through the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund.

“We built our global reputation on the ability to stay at the forefront of high-tech polysilicon production for the critical semiconductor and solar industries,” Hemlock Semiconductor Operations Chairman and CEO AB Ghosh said. “This investment in local infrastructure supports HSC’s ability to improve and expand our operations and helps us remain globally competitive. Today’s announcement proves Michigan is serious about prioritizing the growth of high-tech businesses. We thank Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for ensuring the U.S. leads in crucial, silicon-enabled technologies.”

In total, the HSC projects are expected to generate a capital investment of up to $375 million and create 170 jobs. The projects will also bring high-wage jobs to the Saginaw area with one of the longest operating manufacturers of polysilicon in the world.

