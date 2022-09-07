Officials meet to discuss cause of Flint home explosion

The Flint home explosion that killed two residents last year is still impacting locals.
By Stephen Borowy
Sep. 7, 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire investigators from Flint and Michigan State Police met on the west side of the state to discuss the cause of the home explosion in Flint that happened close to a year ago.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, officials met in Grandville to talk about what happened the night of Nov. 22 on Hogarth Avenue when a home exploded.

The explosion killed a 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman while injuring two other people. At least 30 homes were damaged in the area.

Consumers Energy said its investigation found no issue with the home’s natural gas system.

A $50 million lawsuit was filed against Consumers Energy on behalf of the 55-year-old woman’s family. A mandatory settlement conference is set for Jan. 24.

