Officials meet to discuss cause of Flint home explosion

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire investigators from Flint and Michigan State Police met on the west side of the state to discuss the cause of the home explosion in Flint that happened close to a year ago.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, officials met in Grandville to talk about what happened the night of Nov. 22 on Hogarth Avenue when a home exploded.

The explosion killed a 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman while injuring two other people. At least 30 homes were damaged in the area.

Consumers Energy said its investigation found no issue with the home’s natural gas system.

A $50 million lawsuit was filed against Consumers Energy on behalf of the 55-year-old woman’s family. A mandatory settlement conference is set for Jan. 24.

