Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A long-time family-owned mid-Michigan restaurant is now looking for a potential buyer.

The White Horse Tavern has served the Flint community for almost 50 years.

“We never dreamed that it would be the success that it is but a lot of that was attributed to my dad’s family style,” said Chris Poulos, who owns the White Horse Tavern with his brother. “And my brother and I adopted that.”

Originally owned by Poulos’ father, the White Horse Tavern was passed down to him and his brother. Now, they are ready to pass it on.

Poulos said that they are not in any rush to sell. They want to make sure their family business is passed to the right person.

“If they think they can just, ‘oh I own the White Horse I don’t have to work,’ well it doesn’t work like that,” Poulos said.

The Poulos brothers are very proud of their establishment and the only reason they are looking to sell is because they are ready to retire.

“When I walked through those doors the first time we were open, I was 22,” Poulos said. “Three months from now, I’ll be 72.”

Poulos said he’ll miss the place he has called home for the past 49 years.

“I will, after doing this getting up, I mean I’m up at 4:30 a.m., 5 a.m. every morning, I come to work, I stay here until 5:30 p.m., 6″ Poulos said.

Though the White Horse is selling, they hope the next owner continues the business the family started.

