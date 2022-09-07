Right to Life, Planned Parenthood weigh in after 1931 Michigan abortion law struck down

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – A judge has struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law. The law made abortions illegal with one exception, if the mother’s life is in danger.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she wouldn’t enforce the ban.

Court Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher previously suspended the law in May with an injunction. But now she says the 1931 law violates Michigan’s constitution.

“A law denying safe, routine medical care not only denies women of their ability to control their bodies and their lives, it denies them of their dignity,” Gleicher said. “Michigan’s constitution forbids this violation of due process.”

Leaders with Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Right to Life of Michigan both spoke out about the decision.

“Today is a good day,” said Sarah Wallett, Chief Medical Officer of Planned Parenthood of Michigan. “This is a victory in a world where we’re seeing abortion access decrease across the United States, here in Michigan today we saw abortion access protected, letting Michiganders know that their right to abortion exists.”

“I’m actually kind of incredulous that Judge Gleicher would try and do this again,” said Genevieve Marnon, Director of Right to Life of Michigan. “I mean the court of appeals just ruled that she does not have the authority to bind the county prosecutors and here she is just over a month later trying it again. I’m guessing that one of the prosecutors will file an appeal and or the legislature who was also a party to the case will file an appeal.”

The Michigan Supreme Court is still considering putting a proposed state constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would protect abortion rights.

Both opponents and supporters of abortion are quick to point out that the ruling does not signal the end of the abortion debate in the Great Lakes state.

“I hope that this Judge Gleicher rogue decision is swiftly dealt with because we don’t need judges running around invalidating duly elected laws,” Marnon said. “She’s not the governor, she doesn’t have veto power, and we shouldn’t hand over the power to one judge to strike laws that have been upheld in the past.”

“The conversation isn’t over on abortion,” Wallett said. “There’s still other cases going through the court systems in Michigan. There’s the reproductive freedom for all ballot initiative moving forward. But what happens today is that we continue to provide care. We’ve been providing care throughout the last few months when things have been uncertain.”

Nessel released the following statement about the ruling:

“Abortion is essential healthcare, and this order ensures access to reproductive care for all Michigan women. While legal victories like today’s preserve access to abortion care for now, ensuring women have the right to make personal healthcare decisions today and in the future must be pursued at the ballot box.

“In 2018, when I campaigned to be Michigan’s Attorney General, I did so knowing the fate of Roe v. Wade was at stake. Unenforced and antiquated pre-Roe abortion bans and laws, like the 1931 Michigan statute criminalizing abortion, became de facto state law when Roe was overturned.

“As Attorney General, I have used the resources of my department to ensure access to care at every opportunity, but our fundamental rights should not be subject to the discretion of elected office holders. All Michiganders have a duty to ensure their rights are preserved and protected.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released her statement about the decision:

“Today, the courts have ruled once again that Michigan women have the right to make medical decisions with their health care provider and those they trust. I have been fighting like hell to protect reproductive freedom in Michigan for months and am grateful for today’s lower court ruling declaring our extreme 1931 abortion law unconstitutional.

“However, this decision is likely to be challenged, and we know that there’s a group of extremists who will stop at nothing to ban abortion even in cases of rape and incest. With our rights still hanging by a thread, the Michigan Supreme Court needs to provide certainty and rule on my lawsuit to protect the right to abortion in the state constitution. I will keep using every tool in my toolbox to protect women, nurses, and doctors here in Michigan.

“While other states—and even some politicians in Lansing—take steps to control women’s bodies by defending extreme restrictions on abortion and health care, I will fight like hell for reproductive freedom. To those seeking freedom and bodily autonomy—whether you’re a young professional deciding where to begin your career or a mom trying to take care of the kids you already have, my message is simple: we respect women’s rights in Michigan. This is a home of opportunity and limitless possibility.”

