Beautiful end to the workweek. showers return late weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Once we cleared the clouds on Tuesday afternoon and evening, we’ve been on a great run of weather and that includes today!

Skies have been filled with sun once again and as we close out the workweek, we expect more of the same. However, as we enter the weekend, changes will be on the way. Thankfully, it won’t ruin the entire weekend, but it’s a forecast worth checking in on once in awhile as we head toward Sunday if you plan on being outside. And we could still use some rain, so it’s not all bad news.

This Evening & Overnight

Similar to last night, you have absolutely nothing to worry about if you have plans outdoors this evening. Temperatures have managed the 70s and 80s once again and should stay mostly in the 70s through sunset tonight (7:59 PM).

Low temperatures Thursday night. (WNEM)

Clear skies that continue into the overnight should allow for another efficient night of cooling, but a light southerly wind flow that is expected to develop should keep us a bit warmer than the last few nights. We should land mostly in the 50s tonight, with a chance for a few areas of fog once again.

Friday

One last completely sunny day is expected on Friday, with temperatures taking full advantage of the sun and our continued south southwesterly wind (5-10 miles per hour). Highs should have no trouble jumping into the lower and middle 80s in most areas, with more mugginess than the last few days.

High temperatures for Friday September 9th. (WNEM)

Dry weather keeps rolling Friday night, so any Friday night plans should be full go! Lows will remain a bit warmer, with a mix of 50s and 60s for overnight lows.

Saturday & Sunday

Our changes this weekend will be gradual, with Saturday remaining a mostly dry day.

A cold front and area of low pressure approaching from the west will allow a southwesterly wind ahead of it, giving us another warm and muggy day, along with a gradual increase in cloud cover. We should be in the lower and middle 80s once again on Saturday.

In the late afternoon and evening, a few showers and thunderstorms could develop, but not everyone is expected to see one. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but as always, we’ll let you know if that expectation changes.

Showers are possible on Sunday morning, with better chances later in the day. (WNEM)

A better rain chance exists on Sunday, as the area of low pressure starts pushing through the region. It’s not expected to rain the entire day, but showers will be possible from the morning through the evening hours. The highest chance does appear to be closer to the evening hours and onward into Sunday night.

Highs on Sunday are expected to be cooler with the clouds and showers, with 70s expected. Winds will be a bit variable from place to place, but should primarily follow a southeasterly to easterly transition around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

