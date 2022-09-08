Burton Police respond to bomb threat at Atherton High School

The Burton Police Department were sent to Atherton High School after students reported...
The Burton Police Department were sent to Atherton High School after students reported receiving messages indicating a bomb in the school.(WNEM)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Burton Police Department was sent to Atherton High School after students reported receiving messages indicating a bomb in the school.

Atherton Community Schools Superintendent John Ploof said the school district learned about the messages on Thursday morning, Sept. 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Authorities were contacted immediately, and the building was evacuated, the superintendent said.

K9 teams searched the building. The building was cleared at 12:30 p.m. by police.

Burton police are still at the school while the investigation continues, Ploof said.

Another bomb threat was reported on Wednesday at Dillon Elementary School. Burton Police said they have been trying to identify the suspect in that incident.

