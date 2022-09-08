Caught on camera: Mom chases peewee football opponent who tackled son

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A legal hit in a peewee football game led to a Texas mother getting banned from the sidelines.

The woman was caught on camera chasing and threatening a 12-year-old who had just tackled her son during a play.

Video captured a woman with something in her hand chasing him over a little league football game. The child is seen running away with his hands in the air.

“This is ridiculous. How can you get that angry at a kids game?” said Emilla Rucker, mother of the child who was chased. “Your son plays football, they tackle each other, that’s just the name of the game. How can you get that upset to chase him and not only chase him but curse at him while you’re chasing him.”

It was the first game of the season for the Southside Ravens. They were up against the North West Gorillas, but the game was cut short after just a few minutes of starting.

“Yeah, I picked him up and everything,” said Ivan Flanagan, the 12-year-old who was chased. “He was actually trying to shake my hand after the play until his mom I guess started chasing after me.”

An incident report by the Youth Football and Cheerleading league stated the parent in question was found in violation of multiple code of conduct policies.

It called the woman a substantial threat to the environment.

“If you cannot control your emotions that much that you get that upset then you don’t need to be around kids, but no, nobody has said anything to me,” Rucker said.

She has been banned from all events and activities permanently and so have the rest of her family and children.

“I hate that her son has to suffer,” Rucker said. “I hate that the team has to suffer, because we don’t hate them. We do this for fun.”

The woman will need to pay a $200 fine. Her sons former team owes $500 for not controlling the sideline.

The team apologized in a statement on social media. It said in part that they have removed the parent and child from the team, and they don’t stand with anyone putting children in harms way.

The Houston Police Department said it is looking into the incident.

