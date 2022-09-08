Cause of Flint home explosion undetermined, police say

The Flint home explosion that killed two residents last year is still impacting locals.
The Flint home explosion that killed two residents last year is still impacting locals.(WNEM)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police investigators have finished the investigation into the deadly house explosion in Flint that happened nearly a year ago, but have not determined a cause.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, a laboratory examination of the evidence recovered from the explosion was held by all interested parties, state police said. That included law enforcement, fire investigators, insurers, and private companies.

Police said investigators and experts were able to examine each piece of evidence collected from the incident, including the natural gas supply piping and associated gas appliances that were removed from 3906 Hogarth Ave.

Investigators determined a natural gas leak started from the home at 3906 Hogarth Ave.

However, an ignition source could not be found due to the extensive damage and resulting explosion, police said.

The explosion killed a 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman while injuring two other people. At least 30 homes were damaged in the area.

