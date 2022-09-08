Continued sunshine this week, shower chances return over the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - High pressure continues to control Mid-Michigan’s weather bringing another day of sun! Out the door, you may encounter patchy fog like Wednesday morning. We’re still eyeing the potential for showers starting over the weekend, and the system brining those chances is still set up to make a slower exit from our viewing area.

Today

Conditions out the door are very comparable to Wednesday morning. We have low 50s and upper 40s, clear skies, and no wind. Patchy fog is being reported in central Michigan, which was the area that arguably saw the most yesterday. Expect that fog to lift by 9 AM to 10 AM, but know that your drive on US-127 may have minor delays due to reduced visibilities. Plenty of sun will be in store like Wednesday, and conditions couldn’t be better to be outside! Low humidity holds with highs up to around 80 degrees for most. Today’s wind is also expected to stay light and variable.

Temperature progression continues Thursday with highs near 80 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Another night of clear skies is expected with lows falling to around 55 degrees. Although just a few degrees warmer than the last two nights, we still may be able to see some patchy fog in parts of Mid-Michigan (mostly likely in Isabella and Gratiot Counties). That chance is lower tonight, though, than the last two nights. We’re expecting a wind at less than 5 mph out of the south tonight.

Thursday night will see lows back to the middle 50s, some patchy fog might be possible Friday morning. (WNEM)

Friday

The morning drive and bus stops will be in great shape, and if you’re heading out to Bikes on the Bricks in Flint, the weather will fully cooperate! Expect sunshine when events start at 10 AM. Temperatures will be close to 70 at that time, then closer to 80 after lunch, eventually up to the middle 80s during the afternoon. Everyone around Mid-Michigan is expected to see temperatures elevate to around 84 at peak heating in the afternoon. Low humidity also holds. The wind will sustain from the south southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will be warmer than Thursday. (WNEM)

This Weekend

We expect mostly sunny skies to begin the day Saturday, but as our low approaches, cloud coverage should increase during the afternoon. Temperatures should still be able to elevate towards 85 degrees, with only a smaller chance for isolated showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms to fire up near/after dinnertime. The majority of the daytime will be dry. As the low moves in, showers will become more scattered Saturday night with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday sees continued scattered showers. While it won’t rain all day, on-and-off showers can be expected through the daylight hours. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday’s weather will be much more suitable. In addition, if you’re looking to put grass seed down or water your plants, put them out on Saturday to try to take advantage of some free rain from Mother Nature on Sunday!

Sunday should hold scattered showers with a low moving through. (WNEM)

One thing to watch with this low is how long it takes to leave our area. The low is expected to get cut off from the jet stream. When this happens, the low does not get driven by its stronger winds, meaning it takes much longer for the system to move through a certain area. Currently, the last of the effects of the low are expected to be felt on Wednesday with lingering isolated showers. As always, stay tuned for updates on this system, and look for rain total estimates as we get closer to the weekend!

Tuesday should see more scattered showers with the low slowly exiting. (WNEM)

See how temperatures cool off with the showers in your full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.