Flint City Clerk announces retirement

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint City Clerk Inez Brown announced her retirement during a city council meeting Wednesday night.

Brown, who has held the position for 25 years, will officially retire on Sept. 30.

While announcing her retirement, Brown thanked the community for allowing her to serve for so many years in her hometown.

Brown was appointed by the Flint City Council in July 1997.

