Flint Mayor addresses how Secretary of State will assist with upcoming general election

By Katrenia Busch
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Less than 24 hours after the long-time Flint city clerk announced her retirement, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is addressing how the city will handle the upcoming general election.

At last night’s Flint City Council meeting, Inez Brown announced she will be retiring after serving the city for 25 years.

“We congratulate her and thank her for her years of service,” Neeley said.

Inez’s expected last date of service will be Sept. 30, a little more than a month from election day.

In the meantime, Mayor Neeley says Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will come to Flint on Sept. 28 to evaluate the clerk’s office.

Neeley said the evaluation will give the city an idea of how much support the clerk’s office needs as it relates to personnel, funding, or oversight.

Neeley went on to say, “We are going to make sure we take every precaution to make sure our vote will count. It will be a process of equity, and equality and fairness. We want to make sure there is no question about the process of voting inside the city of Flint.”

As far as a new city clerk, the next term will not begin until Jan. 1. Flint City Attorney Bill Kim stated the city council can appoint someone to fill the gap.

There is no automatic transfer of power to the deputy clerk.

