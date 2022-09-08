Flint mayor responses to report of allegedly lying about degree

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The mayor of Flint was accused of lying about his higher education after a national report from FOX News.

Sheldon Neeley was accused of lying throughout his career about graduating from Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) with a degree in communication.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Neeley said he never claimed he graduated from SVSU in the first place.

“I looked at a few websites and some of his websites said he simply attended Saginaw Valley, but other sites did say he got a degree there,” said Paul Rozycki, a political analyst. “But I think the real response he has to have if it’s true, and I don’t know the truth beyond that, probably the best advice is to come clean, admit he made a mistake and move on from there.”

Rozycki is referring to various articles, organizations, and websites, such as the Michigan Association of School Boards and Michigan Legislature website, where it declares the former state representative received a Bachelor of Arts degree from SVSU.

But in a statement to TV5, Neeley said any legislative biography that states he graduated from Saginaw Valley, “was a compounded oversight made by a political staffer.”

Some people have reached out to TV5 asking why the mayor never corrected some of these instances if he knew it wasn’t true.

Neeley is locked in a race with former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver, and Rozycki thinks this could have at least some impact on the campaign.

“It’s not going to help his campaign,” Rozycki said. “How much remains to be seen.”

Neeley declined TV5′s request for an on-camera interview. Instead, he sent a statement saying he remains, “laser focused on serving with integrity and transparency.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.