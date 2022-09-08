Project Community Connect providing resources, services to those in need

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) -An event in Midland Wednesday helped provide resources and services for those in need.

Project Community Connect returned after two years on hiatus during the pandemic.

The event at Trinity Lutheran on Jefferson Avenue provided on-site representatives from area agencies to help those in need with low-income housing, legal services and utility assistance.

Project Community Connect hosted more than 30 local organizations and a food truck while offering a free meal as well as free health and hygiene products.

“I think the biggest connection is people will be able to connect with resources that they might [not] have been aware about,” said Executive Director of Midland’s Open Door Renee Pettinger. “And so we got 30 agencies here sharing about what they do in the community and we’re hoping to just connect them with one another.”

In years past, the event has served about 200 people.

