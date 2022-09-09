Beautiful start to the weekend tonight, becoming more unsettled late Saturday & Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve been gifted a great few days of weather around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures the last few days.

As we get set to start the weekend tonight, things should remain pleasant through your Friday evening plans and the weekend should get off to a mainly dry start for Saturday. But as we move into late Saturday afternoon and evening, and especially Sunday, things will become more unsettled around the area with our next few rounds of showers and storms moving back into the area.

This Evening & Overnight

Friday Night Lights, Bikes on the Bricks, and anything else going on around Mid-Michigan tonight will go on without any issue tonight. Sunshine will continue through sunset (7:57 PM), with mostly clear skies continuing into the overnight. Temperatures have managed to warm back up into the 80s this afternoon, and will gradually fall into the 60s and 70s through the rest of the evening.

Low temperatures for Friday night & early Saturday. (WNEM)

Overnight, expect temperatures to stay a bit more elevated than the last few nights, with mostly upper 50s and low 60s for overnight lows. Winds will be light out of the south.

Saturday

Our weekend will start mostly dry on Saturday, and we should manage some sunshine during the morning hours, with an increasing cloud trend through the day as our next system approaches from the west with a cold front.

High temperatures for Saturday, September 10th. (WNEM)

Ahead of the front, expect temperatures to reach the lower and middle 80s again, with more humidity returning to the area. Winds will be southerly to south southwesterly, right around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms become possible during the afternoon hours, primarily 2 PM and afterward through the evening. The best chance for showers and storms will be around the Tri-Cities and eastward into the Thumb, and southward into our southern counties near Flint. This doesn’t mean other areas won’t have a chance to see rain, the ingredients just look better here.

Severe weather is not expected at this time, however, downpours will be possible.

Rain chances will continue overnight into Sunday morning, which will keep overnight lows on the warmer side in the 60s.

Sunday

Showers are possible on Sunday morning, but are expected to be more scattered than later in the day. (WNEM)

Rain will be possible through the day on Sunday, though there will likely be breaks in the rain from time to time. Although showers are possible all day long, the most widespread rain appears to be during the second half of the day during the afternoon and evening as our approaching system moves closer to and through the region.

High temperatures for Sunday, September 11th. (WNEM)

With mostly cloudy skies in addition to the showers, expect highs to be cooler in the 70s.

Severe weather is not expected at this time, but with multiple waves of rain possible, along with the possibility of downpours, locally heavy rain is possible.

Isolated flash flooding could be possible on Sunday and early Monday with several waves of rain. (WNEM)

The Weather Prediction Center has included the TV5 viewing area in their Excessive Rainfall Outlook, which expresses the possibility of flash flooding. It’s a Marginal Risk, suggesting that risk would be more of an isolated threat, but we’ll of course watch it closely.

Rain is expected to be more widespread Sunday evening, as opposed to Sunday morning. (WNEM)

Showers are expected to last through the evening and overnight, continuing at times into Monday. Lows will mostly stay in the 60s late Sunday night and early Monday.

