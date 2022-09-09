Midland apartments for older adults getting much-needed upgrades

MIDLAND, Mich. – An affordable housing complex for older adults on low incomes has been getting some much-needed upgrades to both the kitchens and bathrooms.

Built in 1968, Cleveland Manor Apartments became the first affordable housing option for Midland County’s senior citizens.

Some are thrilled that the renovation of these much-needed apartments has officially reached its first milestone.

The renovations were necessary to replace deteriorating plumbing and to upgrade the electrical system.

“We’re thrilled with the progress,” said Executive Director of Cleveland Manor Trudy Laufer. “The apartments are looking great, and our residents have had nice things to say about the people working so hard to improve their homes.”

Contractors who are managed by Three Rivers Corporation have already completed upgrades and replacements to all 28 apartments in the building’s west wing, Cleveland Manor Inc. said.

Work has already begun on the northwest wing, which is expected to be completed during the upcoming winter.

Cleveland Manor said the improvements made were also designed to enhance the quality of life enjoyed by residents, including walk-in showers and upgraded water heaters.

The project is budgeted at $4.4 million, Cleveland Manor said.

The Herbert H. & Grace A. Dow Foundation, the Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation, the Charles J. Strosacker Foundation, and Cleveland Manor, Inc. are providing the majority of funding, Cleveland Manor said.

If you would like to help by donating, you can visit the Cleveland Manor website.

