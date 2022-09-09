Phone lines at some Midland city facilities to experience temporary outage

Some city of Midland facilities will experience a temporary phone outage from Friday, Sept. 9...
Some city of Midland facilities will experience a temporary phone outage from Friday, Sept. 9 about 9 p.m. through Saturday, Sept. 10 about 9 a.m., according to the city of Midland.(WNEM)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Some city of Midland facilities will experience a temporary phone outage from Friday, Sept. 9 about 9 p.m. through Saturday, Sept. 10 about 9 a.m., according to the city of Midland.

A portion of the city’s fiber network is moved due to construction activities, the city of Midland said.

Phone service at the following facilities will be temporarily unavailable:

  • Water Treatment Plant
  • Wastewater Treatment Plant
  • Landfill
  • Midland Civic Arena
  • Municipal Service Center
  • Washington Woods
  • Midland Law Enforcement Center
  • Midland Fire Department stations one and three

It is unknown what time or how long exactly each facility will be affected.

On-call and after-hours call routing and phone service to Midland County Central Dispatch will remain unaffected.

Residents should call 911 in case of an emergency.

