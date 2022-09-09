Phone lines at some Midland city facilities to experience temporary outage

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Some city of Midland facilities will experience a temporary phone outage from Friday, Sept. 9 about 9 p.m. through Saturday, Sept. 10 about 9 a.m., according to the city of Midland.

A portion of the city’s fiber network is moved due to construction activities, the city of Midland said.

Phone service at the following facilities will be temporarily unavailable:

Water Treatment Plant

Wastewater Treatment Plant

Landfill

Midland Civic Arena

Municipal Service Center

Washington Woods

Midland Law Enforcement Center

Midland Fire Department stations one and three

It is unknown what time or how long exactly each facility will be affected.

On-call and after-hours call routing and phone service to Midland County Central Dispatch will remain unaffected.

Residents should call 911 in case of an emergency.

