Phone lines at some Midland city facilities to experience temporary outage
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Some city of Midland facilities will experience a temporary phone outage from Friday, Sept. 9 about 9 p.m. through Saturday, Sept. 10 about 9 a.m., according to the city of Midland.
A portion of the city’s fiber network is moved due to construction activities, the city of Midland said.
Phone service at the following facilities will be temporarily unavailable:
- Water Treatment Plant
- Wastewater Treatment Plant
- Landfill
- Midland Civic Arena
- Municipal Service Center
- Washington Woods
- Midland Law Enforcement Center
- Midland Fire Department stations one and three
It is unknown what time or how long exactly each facility will be affected.
On-call and after-hours call routing and phone service to Midland County Central Dispatch will remain unaffected.
Residents should call 911 in case of an emergency.
