Pleasant football weather Friday, rain chances return over the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The nice stretch of weather from this weekend lines up perfectly for today as Friday Night Lights is back in action. Forecasts for your favorite teams can be found right here. In addition, Bikes on the Bricks sees nice weather today! We are tracking rain chances for the weekend, but particularly not until Saturday evening, then on Sunday. Those showers should also continue into next workweek.

Today

You may encounter some patchy fog out the door this morning, but it should be lighter and less widespread than Thursday morning. Temperatures are a handful of degrees warmer, most are starting off the range of 50s. Plenty of sun lifts any fog by 8 AM to 9 AM, then we continue with sunshine all through the rest of the daytime. Highs today are expected to be slightly warmer, too, with many reaching up to around 84 degrees. Humidity stays pleasant today with dew points remaining below 60 degrees. The wind will be out of the south at only 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will be warmer than Thursday in the middle 80s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies stay clear to begin the overnight, and although still mostly clear through the period, we will see some clouds starting to drive in from the south. This is all ahead of the system bringing showers this weekend. There will be some sun on Saturday morning, but we’ll continue to see cloud coverage increase. Lows will fall to around 61 degrees, and patchy fog is not expected like it has been the few mornings.

Friday night will be milder just on either side of 60 degrees. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

Saturday doesn't see shower chances until the afternoon while Sunday sees more occasional chances. (WNEM)

As clouds increase Saturday, we’ll begin to see isolated showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms fire up in the afternoon. They will stay sparse in coverage, but that chance is equal across much of the area. If you’ll be outside, you can track the rain with our Interactive Radar! Highs will reach to around 85 Saturday with humidity increasing too. Dew points will head closer to 65 degrees. The wind will stay light at a speed of 5 to 10 mph with a south southwesterly direction.

As the incoming low begins to move overhead and cuts off from the jet stream on Sunday, we’ll begin to see shower coverage increase. Although the chance for showers exists all through the daylight hours, it will not rain all day. There will be periods of dry time during the day. The best coverage of rain looks to come in during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will reach closer to 77 by Sunday afternoon, with a southeast wind turning easterly at 5 to 10 mph. Look for more updates to the rain through the weekend, but it currently looks like the majority of the rain from Sunday through Tuesday will be picked up on Sunday.

Monday & Tuesday, Showers Persist

Headlines and planning points for the upcoming showers. (WNEM)

As mentioned above, the low becomes cut off from the jet stream. When this happens, the low doesn’t move as fast because the jet is not directly carrying it. When this happens, it can takes day for a low to leave a specific area. That will be the case here as effects from the low will be felt all the way through Tuesday evening. During this time, scattered showers can be expected both on Monday and Tuesday, but like Sunday, there will be breaks in the showers on both days.

We’ll watch for a “dry slot” to work into this system on Monday afternoon. This is a wedge of air with lower humidity that gets drawn into the swirl of a low pressure system. When this happens, there tends to be breaks in showers, and sometimes there can be an opportunity to see sunshine too. We’ll monitor how that progresses, but we’re currently seeing signals of this around Monday afternoon and on Tuesday morning.

See where temperatures land Monday and Tuesday in your full 7-Day Forecast!

