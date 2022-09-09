Queen Elizabeth II’s death hits home for mid-Michiganders

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Local historians and a former staff member of Queen Elizabeth II are reflecting on her monumental life.

After more than 70 years on the throne, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday the queen died peacefully at 96.

Alex Alexandrou will never forget the first time he saw the queen when he was working in Buckingham Palace.

“The fact that it was a private area, yet she spoke to all the staff, not many people have the opportunity to do that and I am blessed that I actually did have that opportunity,” Alexandrou said.

Carrie Euler, a professor in the department of history, world languages and cultures at Central Michigan University, is sharing her thoughts on the queen’s life and dedication.

“I think most people will remember her as someone who was incredibly dedicated to her job and incredibly hardworking and was just a comforting presence in the world,” Euler said.

Lance Lewis, director of international operations and compliance and adjunct instructor of history at Northwood University, shared his feelings on the decades of service the queen gave to the people of Britain.

“She, all through it, was always poised, she never wavered in her service to the British people,” Lewis said. “It’s a sad day for the entire world.”

The queen served her country through her final days. She met with new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday.

Many people credit Britain’s success to the queen’s work ethic and consistent presence.

“We almost can’t separate the importance of the monarchy in Great Britain from the importance of Queen Elizabeth II,” Euler said.

“She’ll be missed,” Alexandrou said. “She will.”

Flags have been lowered at the White House and the Michigan State Capitol in honor of the queen.

