Several departments respond to fire at Flint Township apartment building

By Elisse Ramey and Meg McLeod
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Flint Township, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters from several mid-Michigan fire departments are at the scene of an apartment fire in Flint Township.

Genesee County 911 reports the call came in at 9:40 p.m. near Western Pines Apartments on Noble Avenue, south of Corunna Road and east of Elms Road.

WNEM-TV5 cameras continued rolling after 11 p.m. as efforts to clear the scene continued into the night.

Check back here for updates as new information becomes available.

Friday Night Lights: Sweet Plays of the Week
Local historians and former staff share sentiments on loss of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II's death hits home for mid-Michiganders
Queen Elizabeth II's death hits home for mid-Michiganders
