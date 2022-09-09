Several departments respond to fire at Flint Township apartment building

Flint Township, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters from several mid-Michigan fire departments are at the scene of an apartment fire in Flint Township.

Genesee County 911 reports the call came in at 9:40 p.m. near Western Pines Apartments on Noble Avenue, south of Corunna Road and east of Elms Road.

WNEM-TV5 cameras continued rolling after 11 p.m. as efforts to clear the scene continued into the night.

