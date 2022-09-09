Sheriff’s Office: One dead following crash

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP (WNEM) – One person dead following crash in Saginaw County Thursday morning.

On Sept. 8, at about 9 a.m. deputies were called to a reported crash on Mackinaw Road and Pierce Road in Kochville Township, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.

A 72-year-old male from Saginaw Township was driving a white GMC Terrain northbound on Mackinaw when he attempted to overtake a Chevrolet Trax, according to the sheriff’s Office.

The Trax was driven by a 42-year-old female from Bay City who was also traveling northbound on Mackinaw.

The driver of the Terrain attempted to re-enter the northbound lane as it side-swiped the Trax, causing the Terrain to lose control, overturn, and come to a stop on its roof in a ditch on the west side of Mackinaw Road.

The 72-year-old male was pronounced dead on scene by emergency personal.

The 42-year-old woman was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office adds there was another crash that occurred when a third vehicle that was traveling southbound on Mackinaw saw the Terrain approaching the opposite lane.

The vehicle swerved to the right to avoid a head on collision and went into the ditch on the east side of Mackinaw.

The driver was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office expressed appreciation towards Kochville Fire Department, MMR, and Mike’s Wrecker for assisting in the crash.

The Sheriff’s office sends condolences to the family of the victim.

