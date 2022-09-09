Shields, Marshall fight postponed after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

LONDON (WNEM) - After Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, there were thoughts on whether the London match between Flint’s Clarissa Shields and Savannah Marshall would go on.

Other events such as premier league soccer and cricket games have been canceled.

On Friday, Sept. 9, the undisputed middleweight championship bout was postponed.

The temporary rescheduled date has been set for Oct. 15 at the O2 Arena.

