Bikes on the Bricks underway in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Bikes on the Bricks is underway in what is the last hurrah for downtown Flint’s festival season.

All types of motorcycles lined the bricks of Saginaw Street Friday with thousands more expected over the weekend.

“The police will start on the course about 9 a.m. We have the Ed Henderson police escorted ride. It starts at 11 o’clock in the morning from Vehicle City Harley-Davidson. It’s about a 40-minute ride through the county then comes back in. All that money raised is for local charities,” said Bikes on the Bricks President Chris Everson.

Saturday motorcycle enthusiasts can also expect to see Urias Globe of Death, a family of daredevil motorcycle riders.

There will also be music from the John Vance Band in the beer tent.

Everson said first time attendees are often surprised by the event in a good way.

“They didn’t expect it in Flint,” Everson said. “If they’ve never been here before they’ve got this idea of what Flint is, and they come down and have a good time. Everybody’s welcome...Honda’s, Harley-Davidson. It doesn’t matter what you look like, come on down. We’re here for everybody. We just want to have fun with motorcycles.”

There is also a full schedule of events for Sunday that you can find here.

