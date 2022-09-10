Greta Van Fleet canceling Flint, Ypsilanti shows

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) -Greta Van Fleet is canceling its concert in the Vehicle City.

The Frankenmuth natives say due to production and logistical issues outside of their control, they won’t be making their shows in Michigan next week.

The band was scheduled to be in Flint on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and Ypsilanti on Wednesday, Sept. 13 for their Dreams In Gold Tour 2022.

“We truly wish the circumstances were different and we could see you next week,” the band wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for your long-standing support. The remainder of the Dreams In Gold Tour 2022 is unaffected and will proceed as scheduled.”

Refunds and more information will be available at the point of purchase.

