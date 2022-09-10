Saturday showers for some, Sunday showers for all

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend has seen sunshine to start, but showers are in the forecast today.

Today

Conditions across Mid-Michigan are pleasant to start your weekend. Temperatures started in the upper-50s to low 60s but are already quickly making a climb towards the low-mid 80s by the afternoon today. Some are cloudy this morning while others are starting with some sun but just about all of us will be building in the cloud cover during the afternoon hours as a slow-moving low-pressure system heads our way.

We will be dealing with a few scattered rain showers this afternoon, most likely in the Thumb, southern-Tri Cities, and in our Southern Counties. These should be scattered with moderate rainfall, though a few heavier downpours and a few rumbles of thunder may be possible in the stronger cells. Shower chances across the west and north will be much lower, close to zero in fact so outdoor plans should be safe in those areas.

Showers should be moving through the Thumb during the evening (Hour-By-Hour at 6pm Saturday. (WNEM)

Tonight

A few more isolated showers may linger in the thumb during the overnight hours tonight but overall, we should be cloudy and mostly dry. Some briefly clearer skies are possible across the far north. Temperatures will fall into the mid-upper 50s across the north, low 60s in the Tri-Cities and the low-mid 60s in the Thumb and Southern Counties.

Low temperatures tonight. (WNEM)

Sunday and Beyond

Sunday will start out mostly dry before shower chances increase for everyone, from south to north, by late morning/early afternoon to the early evening hours. These showers should continue periodically through Sunday night, into Monday and even lingering into Tuesday. These showers may have some isolated rumbles of thunder but overall, the biggest concern here is the flooding risk for (mainly) our northern and western counties where rainfall should be highest. By end-of-day Tuesday rain totals should get up to 0.50-1″ for most of our northern and western areas with more localized amounts being even higher. The Thumb and southern counties could still see 0.10-0.25″ even in the lighter hit areas. This causes a concern for flooding, especially for those who have seen their fair share of rain in the past few weeks. The heaviest and most steady rainfall should occur tomorrow through Monday morning, likely becoming more scattered in nature Monday afternoon and evening. A few lingering showers look possible on Monday night and even possibly on Tuesday.

Widespread shower activity, especially in the northern and western counties, Sunday evening. (WNEM)

Total rainfall likely to reach at least a half inch for many by Tuesday morning (Rain predictor at 10am Tuesday. (WNEM)

