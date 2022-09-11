Suspect accused of breaking into store for cigarettes, lottery tickets arrested

AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - Police arrested a suspect who is accused of breaking into a convenience store and stealing cigarettes and lottery tickets.

State police troopers were sent to a breaking and entering alarm at JoJo’s Refresh Shop, located at 401 Midland St. in Auburn, on Friday, Sept. 9 about 1:35 a.m.

The troopers learned a suspect broke into the business and stole scratch-off lottery tickets and cigarettes, Michigan State Police said.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 40-year-old man from Auburn. Some of the stolen items were later recovered at the suspect’s residence during a search by police, according to the preliminary investigation.

The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Bay County Jail Friday afternoon for felony charges related to the incident, police said.

While the investigation is still ongoing, anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

