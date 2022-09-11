Widespread Showers Today, Scattered Showers Monday, Isolated Showers Tuesday - then it looks nice!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This forecast is not quite what I’d like to bring you all for my first weekend on air with TV5, but I promise there is light (sunshine and 70s!) at the end of the tunnel (2nd half of the 7 day!). Showers will increase in coverage this morning across the Thumb and southern counties. By the mid afternoon, more widespread showers will move into the area - impacting just about everyone.

Current First Warn 5 Local Skytracker:

Showers are likely to continue periodically for just about everyone during the evening and overnight, lingering into Monday morning. There looks to be a lull in the rain activity by Monday afternoon across our southern counties, the Thumb and Tri-Cities while scattered rain showers continue across the northern counties.

To clear things up: The main show of rain starts early-mid afternoon today, through this evening and tonight and into Monday morning. Monday afternoon we should be mostly dry (except for our northern counties). Some isolated showers or patchy drizzle will be possible Monday night, through the ‘mostly dry’ conditions are more likely to prevail. One last burst of showers looks possible Tuesday morning, though details on that are less certain at this time.

Rain totals of 0.25-0.50″ are forecast for the Thumb. Heading west, closer to I-75, totals closer to 0.5″ are possible. Further west closer to US-127 totals may reach 0.50″-1″ with a few areas possibly being locally higher - especially areas up north that see more time under the rainfall on Monday. Note that these total rainfall forecasts are now through TUESDAY afternoon!

The forecast beyond Tuesday looks far more pleasant and closer to normal for this time of year, that being mid-upper 70s and sunshine!

Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your First Warn 5 Forecast. (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.