Argentine Twp Fire Department receives $15K grant

Smoke detector mgn
Smoke detector mgn(WEEK)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARGENTINE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Argentine Township Fire Department received a $15,005 federal grant to help provide training and inspections to the community.

With the funding, the fire department will provide CPR and first aid training, smoke alarms, home safety inspections, and carbon monoxide detection to the community.

Congressman Dan Kildee announced the grant on Monday, Sept. 12, which was awarded through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“This federal grant will help the courageous men and women of the Argentine Township Fire Department keep our community safe,” Kildee said. “The Argentine Township Fire Department deserves our praise for their hard work and dedication, and I look forward to continuing to work with them to promote fire safety and prevention.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack
Michigan Supreme Court chief justice leaving bench this year
Here are the top stories we are following for Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Sept. 12
FILE - U.S. health officials are looking into more than 100 possible cases of a mysterious and...
MDHHS looking to help more children experiencing emotional crisis
Eastern Michigan University faculty goes on strike
Eastern Michigan University, faculty make deal ending strike