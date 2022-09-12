Argentine Twp Fire Department receives $15K grant

ARGENTINE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Argentine Township Fire Department received a $15,005 federal grant to help provide training and inspections to the community.

With the funding, the fire department will provide CPR and first aid training, smoke alarms, home safety inspections, and carbon monoxide detection to the community.

Congressman Dan Kildee announced the grant on Monday, Sept. 12, which was awarded through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“This federal grant will help the courageous men and women of the Argentine Township Fire Department keep our community safe,” Kildee said. “The Argentine Township Fire Department deserves our praise for their hard work and dedication, and I look forward to continuing to work with them to promote fire safety and prevention.”

