Michigan Supreme Court chief justice leaving bench this year

Bridget McCormack, chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court, says she will quit by the end of the year
Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack
Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack(State of Michigan)
By ED WHITE
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — Bridget McCormack, chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court, said Monday she will quit by the end of the year.

McCormack, who was nominated by the Democratic Party, was reelected to an eight-year term in 2020. She's been on the court since 2013.

“After a decade, the time has come for me to move on, to let others lead, and to build on a foundation of progress,” McCormack said in a written statement.

She said she would step down between Nov. 22 and the end of the year.

Election victories by McCormack and Justice Elizabeth Welch put Democrats in the court's majority, 4-3, for the first time since 2010. Michigan governors choose new justices when someone resigns.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, called McCormack a "phenomenal public servant."

Before her election in 2012, McCormack was co-director of the Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school, working with students to exonerate wrongly convicted people.

Her colleagues on the court picked her as chief justice in 2019. In that role, McCormack has left her mark across the state's judiciary, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when courthouses were closed and judges turned to video conferencing to handle cases.

“We’ve seen more change in seven months than in many decades in the courts. That part of the job has been kind of exhilarating,” McCormack said in fall 2020. “Most of what we’re seeing now is not going to go away.”

