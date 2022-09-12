Mostly dry tonight, lingering showers Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been soggy at times the last few days, but as we enter Monday evening, things are finally starting to dry out.

While our shower chances from this system haven’t entirely ended, our chances before it departs are much lower than they have been going back into Sunday and early today. As for the clouds, those will take longer to depart, but we should start seeing some improvement there before too long, too!

This Evening & Overnight

Showers from this morning have shifted to the north of us and outside of anything very isolated, we should be dry for anything outdoors this evening. Even if something were to develop, it should be fairly light. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the most part, but some occasional breaks of sun are possible before sunset tonight (around 7:51 PM).

Lows for late Monday and early Tuesday morning. (WNEM)

Temperatures are a mix of 60s and 70s early this evening, and despite the clouds, should have no trouble cooling off into the 40s and 50s for overnight lows. Our wind will die down as well, becoming calm or light and variable late tonight.

Tuesday

Most of the area should be on the dry side as we start the commutes and morning bus stops on Tuesday. Our counties north of the Tri-Cities could see a few showers, but these are not expected to be heavy if they develop. Skies should be partly to mostly cloudy otherwise, with that cool start.

High temperatures on Tuesday September, 13th. (WNEM)

Areas that start the day with sunshine will likely see clouds fill back in as the morning goes on, with primarily mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side again tomorrow, with upper 60s and low 70s.

Scattered showers are possible on Tuesday, but should be much lighter and more scattered than the past few days. (WNEM)

A few showers will attempt to survive the trip from the northern counties southward, but some of them will dissolve before arriving. Although some will dissolve, there should still be some widely scattered showers before they end Tuesday night.

Skies will likely clear a bit into the evening hours, so some late day sun is possible on Tuesday evening as well, with a clearing trend into Wednesday morning. Lows on Tuesday night should mostly be in the 50s, though a few 40s are possible in our coldest locations.

