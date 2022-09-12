Proposed development in Grand Blanc gets $4.95M funding boost

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – A proposed development in Grand Blanc has received millions of dollars in funding.

Erik Perkins is the lead investor and manager of the Garden Building in Grand Blanc.

Perkins said the $4,950,000 grant came from the Michigan Economic Development Council.

“Having this award come through, it’s still a shock,” Perkins said.

Perkins said the $11 million cost for the downtown anchor project is almost paid for thanks to the influx of state money that came in last week.

The focal point of the development will be a four-season European-style biergarten located directly adjacent to Physicians Park.

It will feature street level retail spaces, a full-service restaurant, entertainment, and event spaces.

The upper level will house a small private office space for micro-enterprises, a large office space to bring immediate foot traffic downtown, along with meeting spaces and residential lofts.

“The bottom line is people get to live here, work, play,” Perkins said. “The whole idea is that when people get up in the morning, if they have a choice of what to do today, their heart may decide that they want to spend some time here in the city of Grand Blanc in downtown right on the park.”

City officials said that they are also thrilled to see this project moving forward.

“We are so excited for this building,” said Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer. “We know that this building will draw tourism, will attract individuals down into our downtown.”

Jean-Buhrer says even though the Garden Building is two years away from opening, it will be worth the wait.

“We know that this will take a little while because it is an $11 million dollar project,” Jean Buhrer said. “It will take a little time to construct. But we are willing to wait.”

For his part, Perkins says he wants to thank all those who helped make this project possible. He looks forward to breaking ground next spring.

“This is exactly what we’re trying to do, exactly what we wanted to do,” Perkins said.

In a post, the Garden Building’s Facebook page said the building has more than 50 percent of its commercial space leased, and more than 80 percent in lease negotiations.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.