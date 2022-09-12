Scouts salute at the U.S.S. Edson for 9/11 anniversary

Boy Scouts in mid-Michigan gathered at the U.S.S. Edson to pay their respects for the 21st anniversary of the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks.
By Rayvin Bleu and Rebecca Sweeney
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Boy Scouts in mid-Michigan gathered at the U.S.S. Edson in Bay City to pay their respects for the 21st anniversary of the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“It makes me proud seeing the youth out here taking a moment of their time for those who did serve us, who did lose their lives,” said Crystal Sherman, Scout Master.

The Scout Salute was a part of several similar events held across Michigan by The Boy Scouts of America’s Michigan Crossroads Council. From dawn until dusk, scouts saluted the American flag during community memorial services.

Knowing that many of the scouts are too young to know what happened, Scout Master Sherman says she hopes they take time to remember all those whose lives were lost.

“It may teach them a little bit of history and things that the country went through during a difficult time,” said Peter Gorzenski from the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum.

Other Michigan cities that took part in the event were Grand Rapids, Albion, Muskegon, Traverse City and Farmington.

The Michigan Crossroads Council has held the event for the past 20 years. Every scout in attendance received a special 9/11 patch.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Boy Scouts in mid-Michigan gathered at the U.S.S. Edson in Bay City to pay their respects for...
Scouts salute at the U.S.S. Edson for 9/11 anniversary
File photo of police lights.
Suspect accused of breaking into store for cigarettes, lottery tickets arrested
Here are the top stories we are following for Sunday morning, Sept. 11.
TV5 news update: Sunday morning, Sept. 11
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
EPA loses key ruling as Flint residents pursue water claims