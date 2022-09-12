Scouts salute at the U.S.S. Edson for 9/11 anniversary

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Boy Scouts in mid-Michigan gathered at the U.S.S. Edson in Bay City to pay their respects for the 21st anniversary of the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“It makes me proud seeing the youth out here taking a moment of their time for those who did serve us, who did lose their lives,” said Crystal Sherman, Scout Master.

The Scout Salute was a part of several similar events held across Michigan by The Boy Scouts of America’s Michigan Crossroads Council. From dawn until dusk, scouts saluted the American flag during community memorial services.

Knowing that many of the scouts are too young to know what happened, Scout Master Sherman says she hopes they take time to remember all those whose lives were lost.

“It may teach them a little bit of history and things that the country went through during a difficult time,” said Peter Gorzenski from the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum.

Other Michigan cities that took part in the event were Grand Rapids, Albion, Muskegon, Traverse City and Farmington.

The Michigan Crossroads Council has held the event for the past 20 years. Every scout in attendance received a special 9/11 patch.

