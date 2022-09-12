Showers wind down Monday, conditions turn quiet by midweek

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rainfall picked up in coverage on Sunday and was more widespread at times, but as we progress through this Monday we’ll begin to see showers winding down. The best chance of rain is actually this morning, shower chances are minimal/isolated the rest of the daytime Monday. Some isolated showers can’t be ruled out Tuesday as our low leaves Michigan, but conditions will continue to dry out towards midweek.

Today

Roadways are wet as a result of this rain, and the umbrella and rain gear will be needed at the bus stop this morning if you’re located in the Thumb and up north. Track the rain this morning with our Interactive Radar! Behind the band of rain lifting north this morning, we have a dry slot moving in. A dry slot is a ribbon of dry air that gets pulled into a low. This brings down rain chances, but will still keep a number of low clouds across our area. Expect isolated showers for the remainder of today (scattered in our northern row of counties), with plenty of dry time between showers near the Tri-Cities and Flint.

The band of rain moving north Monday is the best chance of rain during the day. (WNEM)

Highs today will reach closer to 70 degrees, the wind will mostly sustain from the south southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will see highs right around the 70 degree mark. (WNEM)

Tonight

While a few isolated showers are possible tonight, that chance only lies around 30% or less, and many should still expect dry weather. Skies will turn variably cloudy, lows will eventually fall to around 52 degrees. Expect a calm wind, with any uptick in speed coming out of the south.

Monday night will see a cooler night as lows fall closer to 50 degrees. (WNEM)

Tuesday

As the dry slot continues to work into the low, it will continue to cut off moisture. As the low exits and we’re on the backside of it, showers should stay isolated with a chance only around 20% or less. Clouds should also continue to break up, with the possibility for partly to mostly sunny skies by dinnertime Tuesday. With the low moving to the east, our wind flow turns northwesterly with a speed holding 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will warm up a few degrees compared to Monday. (WNEM)

Rest of the Workweek

As a small ridge of high pressure starts to build in Wednesday through Friday, we should see skies turning brighter with a gradual increase in temperatures. If you have outdoor plans or yard work to do, conditions will be much more cooperative during this timeframe. Also, farmers who have started harvesting, you’ll have better weather for field work during this time!

See where those temperatures reach in your full 7-Day Forecast!

