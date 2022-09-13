‘Bubbles the Blind Beagle’ has big goal to battle bullying

OTISVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) – On a mission to advocate for those with disabilities, Bubbles the Blind Beagle of Otisville has a big goal for National Bullying Prevention Month this October.

Bubbles’ owner Stacie Elliott said they’re hoping to do a school visit every day that month to help advocate for those with disabilities and teach children to have empathy and compassion for those unlike them.

“Right now, he is actually prepping up for anti-bullying month, which is the month of October,” Elliott said. “We will be going to a lot of schools, a lot of elementary schools putting on his program with his Jeep here.”

With a smile on his face, riding in his toy Jeep from classroom to classroom, Bubbles shows that, just because you have a disability, doesn’t mean you can’t live a normal life.

“Immediately, most people when they see him it’s full of compassion and empathy for the visible condition that he has,” Elliott said. “And it’s just easier for people to learn that, if you could be that way toward another human, the world would be a lot better place.”

All of Bubbles’ hard work has put him in the running to be America’s favorite pet. There are just two days left to vote on the top 10. You can cast your vote here.

Even if he is crowned America’s favorite pet, Bubbles’ work is far from over as his calendar is filling up with fundraisers, events and school visits.

If you’d like to invite Bubbles for a school visit for National Bullying Prevention Month this October, you’ll find contact information on Bubbles’ Facebook Page.

