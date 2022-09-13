Clearing out tonight, pleasant Wednesday ahead, warming into the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While showers haven’t been completely absent from the radar today, the coverage has been quite limited and that drying out trend is a sign of things to come!

We should see a mostly pleasant evening and the next few days should be fairly uneventful as well, providing a great opportunity to keep soaking up some outdoor time before the colder months that will be here before you know it!

As for temperatures, although we’ll be cooler the next few days, we’re not quite done with summer temperatures just yet.

This Evening & Overnight

Sky conditions will be a mixed bag this evening, with sunshine in some areas and cloud cover in others as the last part of our low-pressure system pulls away from us. Showers have been trying to move southward through the day, but have had limited success thus far. We expect that trend to continue this evening, with a very low chance for showers. If anything does develop, it would be very light.

Low temperatures are expected to fall into the 50s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures mostly in the low 70s as of 4 PM will gradually fall through the 60s tonight, eventually landing in the 40s and 50s again for overnight lows. Winds should stay up a bit more tonight, remaining around 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the west northwest. This should help keep any fog to patchy fog.

Wednesday

A pleasant day is ahead of us on Wednesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected through the day as a weak cold front makes its pass through the area. That cold front shouldn’t produce any showers, and we only expect some passing cloud cover here and there.

It will be another cooler than average day on Wednesday. (WNEM)

High temperatures will be fairly steady, with readings in the 60s to low 70s in most areas for the afternoon. Our counties near the lakeshore will have the best chance to be in the 60s with winds gradually turning north northeast through the day, sustained around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Widespread 40s could be possible on Wednesday night. (WNEM)

Skies are expected to remain mostly clear Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows will be arguably chilly, with most areas having a chance to fall into the 40s, with some low 50s here and there.

Warming Trend Into The Weekend

A ridge of high pressure is expected to move in over the next few days as our stubborn area of low pressure from the weekend moves to the east. A disturbance in the Pacific Ocean will only reinforce that ridge into next week, allowing for a warming trend in our temperatures, possibly into the middle of next week.

While there is a lot to sort out, here’s a look at our temperatures progression through this week. We’re not done with the heat just yet!

Highs are expected to warm significantly into the weekend. (WNEM)

