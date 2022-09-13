Isolated showers Tuesday before a pleasant stretch of weather

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday saw rain early in the morning, but the rest of the day stayed mostly dry despite clouds still residing for many. This Tuesday sees a similar pattern with the clouds, and a few more showers will be possible. However, this will be the last day of shower chances with our associated low pressure system, and a pleasant few days take over to take us into the upcoming weekend. If you remember how last week played out, this week will be similar!

Today

Conditions this morning are chilly for some, so you may need a light jacket out at the bus stop! We have many in the lower 50s, while farther south there are temperatures dropping into the upper 40s. Skies are generally mostly clear, so some early day sunshine will be possible, before mostly cloudy skies take over by midday. This is as we catch the backside of the low moving east, bringing one last ribbon of saturated air over Mid-Michigan. That is also where today’s shower chance resides. Expect a isolated showers, with the greatest chance lying in the Tri-Cities, west towards central Michigan, and all locations north.

Showers are expected to pivot into our area late this morning. (WNEM)

Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach up to around 70 degrees, trending slightly cooler than forecast Monday morning. It will still be comfortable, but those temperatures are showing signs that fall starts next week (Thursday, September 22)! Today’s wind will sustain from the west northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will have temperatures right around 70 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Cloud coverage will decrease overnight as the low fully departs the Great Lakes. Expect mostly clear skies for the bus stop and morning drive Wednesday, and certainly no showers at those times. Lows will tumble back to the lower 50s, with 52 degrees the most common number across the area. The wind will also be light at 5 mph, mainly with a northwest direction.

Tuesday night will be another crisp night. (WNEM)

Wednesday

Mostly sunny skies will take hold allowing temperatures to warm more than on Monday and Tuesday. Expect to land in the middle 70s by the afternoon with dew points still well into the 50s, so very comfortable! Those with outdoor plans, as well as farmers who are continuing fieldwork, the weather will cooperate fantastically! The Thumb will be a handful of degrees cooler with a northerly wind. Expect a northerly wind, slightly turning northeast, at only 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will see cooler temperatures in the Thumb. (WNEM)

A cold front is expected to move through in the evening, but with no moisture, rainfall will be absent. That cold front will reinforce chilly temperatures heading into the overnight period. Lows are expected to drop to around 50 degrees, though our northern counties could easily fall closer to 45 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to warm gradually through the rest of the workweek, see where they head in your full 7-Day Forecast!

