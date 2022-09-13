Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing

By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with Monday’s triple-stabbing in Mason.

According to authorities, three people were assaulted with a knife at about 3 p.m. Monday. The Mason Police Department identified a suspect and sent an alert out to law enforcement across Michigan.

Police said they worked they worked alongside the Michigan State Police to arrest the suspect at about 10 a.m. in Clare County.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man from Shiawassee County, was taken to the Ingham County Jail on multiple felony charges, including home invasion and assault with intent to murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mason Police Department at 517-676-2458.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Top stories
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14
Child sleeping
Program to help entrepreneurs open child care programs, increase affordable care
Students moving into University of Michigan-Flint
UM-Flint records first increase in first-year student enrollment since 2017
The Jaws of Life had to be used to rescue a driver involved in a crash in Midland Wednesday...
Police: Speed a factor in crash that caused car to roll several times
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Michigan