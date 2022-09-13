NB I-75 near Standish to close for bridge construction

ARENAC CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will detour northbound I-75 while crews work on the bridge beam setting at the Lincoln Road overpass in Arenac County.

The project is part of an overall $37 million investment to resurface 6.4 miles of US-23 from I-75 to Grove Street in the city of Standish, including repairs to 19 bridges.

The project will begin on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. and is expected to be completed by Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 5 a.m.

This bridge work will extend the life of the Lincoln Road overpass at I-75, MDOT said.

Funding for the project is made possible by the Rebuilding Michigan program, designed to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic.

The investment strategy is aimed at repairs that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state’s infrastructure.

