GENESEE CO, Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound US-23 in Genesee County are closed due to a crash.

The crash was reported about 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The highway is closed after M-21/Corunna Road, Exit 118.

Drivers may want to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.