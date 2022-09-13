United Way of Midland Co. gives free supplies to teachers

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) -The United Way of Midland County is supplying all kindergarten through 12th-grade public school teachers with supplies to support them through the year.

Volunteers from several local businesses and organizations were at the Dow Diamond on Monday, Sept. 12 to pack more than 720 kits filled with dry erase markers, pens, notebooks, disinfectant wipes, and much more so teachers don’t have to pay for the supplies with their own money.

“The past two years have been very disruptive to our educators and teachers, so we just wanted to do something special to show them we see them, we hear them as a community and really appreciated them,” said Holly Miller, United Way of Midland County President and CEO.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, volunteers with the United Way will deliver the kits to classrooms across Midland County.

