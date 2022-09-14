Additional food assistance available to some residents this month

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will receive an additional $95 payment in September to help cover groceries.

The additional payment will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“We will keep working together to help over 1.3 million Michiganders put food on the table,” Whitmer said. “This extra $95 monthly payment will lower grocery bills and help households use more of their hard-earned dollars for bills, school supplies, and other essential expenses. I will work with anyone to put money back in people’s pockets so they can get a little breathing room. This assistance ensures that federal tax dollars get sent back to Michigan and are spent at Michigan businesses.”

Eligible clients who receive food benefits should see the additional payment on their Bridge Card by Sept. 26. It will be loaded as a separate payment.

All households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive an increase of at least $95, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment.

The maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size includes:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

Eligible families do not need to reapply to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check the balance of their benefits online or by calling a consumer service representative at 888-678-8914.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.