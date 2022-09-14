Chilly tonight, quiet Thursday & Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Another day, another winner around Mid-Michigan for our Wednesday.

Skies have been fairly bright and temperatures have remained comfortable through the day. The one thing you may have noticed is a bit of haze that has brought us a bit more of a milky white sky rather than our deep blue. That’s thanks to wildfire smoke from fires burning to our west. So far, no air-quality alerts are in place, but if that changes we’ll let you know.

Beyond that, our weather should remain quiet and steady the next few days!

This Evening & Overnight

Partly to mostly sunny skies will continue through sunset (7:48 PM), with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies expected during the overnight hours. Winds will be relatively light as well, mostly coming from the north northwest, though that could be a bit more easterly near Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay.

Low temperatures late tonight & early Thursday. (WNEM)

Temperatures that have been in the 60s and 70s through the afternoon should fall efficiently tonight, with overnight lows expected to settle in the 40s and 50s.

With winds turning a bit more easterly overnight, we may see a few clouds develop late tonight with moisture off the lake, keeping some areas a touch warmer than expectations.

Thursday & Friday

Our quiet weather pattern will continue for the next few days, with little impactful weather to worry about through the rest of the workweek. Skies Thursday and Friday should generally run on the partly to mostly sunny side of things, and no rain is expected either day.

Highs for Thursday September 15th. (WNEM)

Highs on Thursday are expected to be similar to today, perhaps a few degrees warmer, with a mix of 60s and 70s once again. Winds will be south southeasterly ahead of a warm front tomorrow and run about 5 to 15 miles per hour.

High temperatures for Friday, September 16th. (WNEM)

Winds will turn more southerly and southwesterly on Friday, brining even warmer temperatures to the region, with many getting a chance to run it back into the 80s as we end the workweek. Although temperatures will be on the rise Friday, we shouldn’t see a huge jump in the humidity. That will likely wait until the weekend, and even then, it won’t reach miserable levels.

We'll stay away from the mugginess much of this week, but that could change this weekend. (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.