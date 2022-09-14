Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Michigan

(Stacker) - Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.5 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2021. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Michigan with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2020. Michigan has a child food insecurity rate of 13.7%, which ranks #27 highest among all states.

States with the highest rate of food insecure children

#1. Louisiana: 21.5%

#2. New Mexico: 20.5%

#3. Mississippi: 20.4%

#4. Alabama: 19.8%

#5. Arkansas: 19.7%

States with the lowest rate of food insecure children

#1. North Dakota: 8.1%

#2. Massachusetts: 8.8%

#3. New Jersey: 9.0%

#4. Minnesota: 9.3%

#5. New Hampshire: 9.5%

Read on to see where food insecurity is most prevalent in Michigan.

#50. Isabella County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2% (1,860 total)

--- 0.9% lower than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 15.5% (10,920 total)

--- 3.7% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $5,207,000

--- Cost per meal: $2.96

#49. Van Buren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2% (2,670 total)

--- 0.9% lower than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 13.0% (9,820 total)

--- 1.2% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $4,773,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.02

#48. Alger County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4% (210 total)

--- 0.7% lower than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 14.2% (1,290 total)

--- 2.4% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $733,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.53

#47. Gogebic County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6% (360 total)

--- 0.5% lower than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 14.0% (2,060 total)

--- 2.2% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,179,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.56

#46. Manistee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6% (660 total)

--- 0.5% lower than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 13.5% (3,310 total)

--- 1.7% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,817,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.41

#45. Ingham County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7% (8,990 total)

--- 0.4% lower than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 13.3% (38,760 total)

--- 1.5% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $20,404,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.27

#44. Tuscola County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7% (1,690 total)

--- 0.4% lower than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 14.6% (7,700 total)

--- 2.8% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $3,669,000

--- Cost per meal: $2.96

#43. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8% (5,380 total)

--- 0.3% lower than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 13.0% (20,620 total)

--- 1.2% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $10,086,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.04

#42. Hillsdale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0% (1,590 total)

--- 0.1% lower than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 14.1% (6,460 total)

--- 2.3% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $3,056,000

--- Cost per meal: $2.94

#41. Missaukee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0% (550 total)

--- 0.1% lower than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 14.2% (2,130 total)

--- 2.4% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,010,000

--- Cost per meal: $2.95

#40. Cass County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1% (1,720 total)

--- 0.0% lower than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 13.0% (6,720 total)

--- 1.2% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $3,798,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.51

#39. Otsego County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3% (840 total)

--- 0.2% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 14.5% (3,560 total)

--- 2.7% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,765,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.08

#38. Mecosta County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4% (1,320 total)

--- 0.3% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 15.1% (6,550 total)

--- 3.3% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $3,083,000

--- Cost per meal: $2.92

#37. Newaygo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7% (1,820 total)

--- 0.6% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 14.4% (7,000 total)

--- 2.6% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $3,311,000

--- Cost per meal: $2.94

#36. Oceana County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8% (1,000 total)

--- 0.7% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 13.8% (3,670 total)

--- 2.0% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,866,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.16

#35. St. Joseph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8% (2,500 total)

--- 0.7% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 14.1% (8,560 total)

--- 2.3% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $3,985,000

--- Cost per meal: $2.89

#34. Wexford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8% (1,300 total)

--- 0.7% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 14.5% (4,830 total)

--- 2.7% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,291,000

--- Cost per meal: $2.95

#33. Iron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1% (310 total)

--- 1.0% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 14.4% (1,590 total)

--- 2.6% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $837,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.27

#32. Osceola County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1% (890 total)

--- 1.0% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 14.9% (3,470 total)

--- 3.1% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,713,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.07

#31. Schoolcraft County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1% (230 total)

--- 1.0% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 15.6% (1,250 total)

--- 3.8% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $623,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.10

#30. Bay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3% (3,620 total)

--- 1.2% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 14.6% (15,080 total)

--- 2.8% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $7,288,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.00

#29. Macomb County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3% (31,730 total)

--- 1.2% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 13.3% (116,040 total)

--- 1.5% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $60,104,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.22

#28. Mason County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3% (1,020 total)

--- 1.2% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 14.5% (4,220 total)

--- 2.7% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,065,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.04

#27. Sanilac County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5% (1,540 total)

--- 1.4% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 15.1% (6,210 total)

--- 3.3% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,932,000

--- Cost per meal: $2.93

#26. Gladwin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6% (840 total)

--- 1.5% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 15.4% (3,900 total)

--- 3.6% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,293,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.65

#25. Ontonagon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7% (120 total)

--- 1.6% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 15.5% (900 total)

--- 3.7% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $487,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.36

#24. Oscoda County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9% (280 total)

--- 1.8% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 16.2% (1,340 total)

--- 4.4% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $597,000

--- Cost per meal: $2.77

#23. Presque Isle County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0% (360 total)

--- 1.9% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 15.0% (1,900 total)

--- 3.2% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $953,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.12

#22. St. Clair County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1% (6,010 total)

--- 2.0% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 14.9% (23,770 total)

--- 3.1% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $11,812,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.09

#21. Arenac County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5% (500 total)

--- 2.4% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 15.8% (2,370 total)

--- 4.0% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,056,000

--- Cost per meal: $2.77

#20. Chippewa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6% (1,270 total)

--- 2.5% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 15.4% (5,750 total)

--- 3.6% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,934,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.17

#19. Kalkaska County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6% (690 total)

--- 2.5% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 15.9% (2,810 total)

--- 4.1% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,781,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.94

#18. Berrien County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3% (6,450 total)

--- 3.2% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 14.0% (21,600 total)

--- 2.2% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $11,359,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.27

#17. Baraga County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4% (290 total)

--- 3.3% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 15.5% (1,290 total)

--- 3.7% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $699,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.36

#16. Iosco County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4% (810 total)

--- 3.3% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 16.0% (4,020 total)

--- 4.2% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,038,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.15

#15. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5% (5,960 total)

--- 3.4% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 14.9% (19,900 total)

--- 3.1% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $10,011,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.12

#14. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5% (500 total)

--- 3.4% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 16.2% (2,260 total)

--- 4.4% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,116,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.07

#13. Muskegon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6% (7,870 total)

--- 3.5% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 14.1% (24,540 total)

--- 2.3% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $11,827,000

--- Cost per meal: $2.99

#12. Luce County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8% (200 total)

--- 3.7% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 15.4% (970 total)

--- 3.6% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $495,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.17

#11. Alcona County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6% (270 total)

--- 4.5% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 16.3% (1,690 total)

--- 4.5% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $857,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.15

#10. Ogemaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7% (790 total)

--- 4.6% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 17.0% (3,560 total)

--- 5.2% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,586,000

--- Cost per meal: $2.77

#9. Mackinac County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2% (360 total)

--- 5.1% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 17.6% (1,900 total)

--- 5.8% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $992,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.24

#8. Cheboygan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9% (920 total)

--- 5.8% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 16.7% (4,250 total)

--- 4.9% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,219,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.24

#7. Saginaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9% (8,980 total)

--- 5.8% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 14.9% (28,560 total)

--- 3.1% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $13,930,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.03

#6. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0% (440 total)

--- 6.9% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 17.9% (2,110 total)

--- 6.1% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,042,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.07

#5. Clare County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3% (1,420 total)

--- 7.2% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 19.3% (5,910 total)

--- 7.5% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $3,418,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.59

#4. Genesee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3% (21,390 total)

--- 7.2% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 16.1% (65,660 total)

--- 4.3% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $33,228,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.14

#3. Montmorency County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.1% (330 total)

--- 8.0% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 17.8% (1,650 total)

--- 6.0% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $818,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.08

#2. Roscommon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.7% (870 total)

--- 8.6% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 18.1% (4,320 total)

--- 6.3% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,133,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.07

#1. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.2% (121,260 total)

--- 13.1% higher than national average

- Food insecurity rate: 17.6% (308,080 total)

--- 5.8% higher than national average

- Annual food budget shortfall: $160,676,000

--- Cost per meal: $3.24

