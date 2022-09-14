Fall turkey hunting season begins Thursday

Michigan's fall turkey hunting season begins tomorrow.
Michigan's fall turkey hunting season begins tomorrow.(WBAY)
By George Castle
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Many Michigan hunters will be out in the woods on Sept. 15 for the start of the fall turkey hunting season.

Hunters applied for limited-quota licenses from July 1 to Aug. 1. The drawing was on Aug. 22. But according to the DNR’s website, there are leftover fall turkey licenses for hunters that were unsuccessful in the drawing in multiple management units. Multiple counties in mid-Michigan are part of these management units.

Fall turkey licenses are $15 for Michigan residents of legal age to hunt and $6 for residents 65 and older. Base licenses are required. They can be purchased at retail license agents or online at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses.

To learn more, you can read the 2022 Michigan Fall Turkey Digest here.

Fall turkey hunting season ends Nov. 14.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic Michigan Bridge Card image.
Additional food assistance available to some residents this month
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver who caused a semi-truck to crash...
Sheriff’s office looking for driver who caused semi crash
At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a Sept. 13, 2022 pursuit in Mid-Michigan.
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Sept. 14th