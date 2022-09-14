Fall turkey hunting season begins Thursday

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Many Michigan hunters will be out in the woods on Sept. 15 for the start of the fall turkey hunting season.

Hunters applied for limited-quota licenses from July 1 to Aug. 1. The drawing was on Aug. 22. But according to the DNR’s website, there are leftover fall turkey licenses for hunters that were unsuccessful in the drawing in multiple management units. Multiple counties in mid-Michigan are part of these management units.

Fall turkey licenses are $15 for Michigan residents of legal age to hunt and $6 for residents 65 and older. Base licenses are required. They can be purchased at retail license agents or online at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses.

To learn more, you can read the 2022 Michigan Fall Turkey Digest here.

Fall turkey hunting season ends Nov. 14.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.