Flint deputy city clerk to take city clerk’s position temporarily

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - As the general election gets closer, the Flint City Council has found a temporary replacement after the city clerk announced her retirement.

Flint’s City Clerk Inez Brown is leaving the position she’s held for 25 years at the end of September.

“I think Davina is going to do an absolutely phenomenal job,” said Flint City Council Vice President Allie Herkenroder. “She’s been with the city for I think over 20 years.”

Herkenroder is talking about Davina Donahue. The city council appointed Donahue to interim city clerk at its meeting Monday night.

Donahue, who is currently the deputy city clerk, will assume her position when City Clerk Inez Brown retires at the end of the month.

“I believe that Clerk Brown did not have any issues with doing what she did by announcing her retirement for the end of the month, because she has every confidence in the election staff, as well as the election workers to make sure that the election is going to be taken care of professionally and in a manner that it should be,” Donahue said.

Donahue plans to spend a lot of time with Brown as she prepares for her new role.

“I’m able to spend that time with Ms. Brown knowing that I would be her replacement for this interim period, so I glean as much information from her as I can, and work with her for those few weeks before she does leave,” Donahue said.

For her part, Herkenroder believes Donahue is the right person to oversee the November election in the Vehicle City.

“It is definitely in good hands with Ms. Donahue,” Herkenroder said. “The Secretary of State is also aware of the transition and being able to help make sure that all of the election processes are followed appropriately and legally. Because we make sure that we have a strong, secure election.”

Herkenroder said the Flint City Council will appoint a new city clerk no later than Jan. 1.

