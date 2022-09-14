Former Saginaw fairgrounds to have remaining buildings demolished

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The former Saginaw County fairgrounds, long an eyesore on the city’s southeast side, may soon be in for a transformation.

The Saginaw City Council voted to spend $1.3 million to demolish its remaining structures.

The 52-acre vacant site in Saginaw has been deteriorating since it closed in 2005. Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore said it’s become home to a variety of animals.

“The neighbors were complaining,” Moore said. “You know about the animals. OK, it’s not the zoo over there. It’s actually where people live.”

A member of the Fairgrounds Neighborhood Association board, Teresa Stiff, said the site is affecting nearby property values.

“I think sales are much lower when you make the comparison between property in this community with other areas,” Stitt said. “Even this property with the same maybe square footage sales for much less than that in other sides of the community.”

The Saginaw Housing Commission purchased the fairgrounds 21 years ago for more than $500,000. Because the agency used federal money to do so, there are more legal hoops to jump through before the first demolition bid can go out.

But when that becomes a reality, residents know what they’d like to see.

“The community hopes that it will be developed into a viable park or fairground with walking trails, bike trails, recreation fields, and various areas maybe even with a community garden,” Stitt said.

Moore believes once the property is cleared and properly maintained it will attract a buyer.

“Once they can actually see what they got to work with, right now you can’t see,” Moore said. “All you can see is trees and stadiums and lions and tigers and bears oh my.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.