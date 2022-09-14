Man killed in overnight shooting in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Police responded to a shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and found one person dead at the scene.

According to police, the incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. at 612 S. Charles St. on the west side of Saginaw.

They say 42-year-old Larney Boyd suffered from at least one gunshot wound. Officers and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cousin of Boyd has been lodged in the Saginaw County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators will meet with the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office to pursue expected murder charges.

This incident is the city’s 15th homicide this year.

